Multiple cars shot with BB gun in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque neighbors wants answers after they say they were targeted in a BB gun rampage. They say four teens drove through the northwest neighborhood near Unser and Montano and left their cars and homes damaged.

Surprisingly, this all happened in broad daylight. Neighbors say at least half a dozen cars are left with body damage and broken windows after they were hit with bb bullets last Friday around 10:45 a.m.

“Just recently, we’ve noticed a lot of vehicles, not only in this neighborhood but in neighborhoods close by, were being reported windows being shot out, damage to the parts of the vehicles,” said neighbor Earl Neconie who had damage to his garage and caught the suspect vehicle on surveillance. “Probably within the last two weeks we’ve seen a real upsurge in BB gun attacks.”

Caught on surveillance video, a gray Mustang made its way through Santa Fe Village near Taylor Ranch, targeting parked cars. A Santa Fe Village lead, Lyn James, says a neighbor chased the suspects down and got a license plate number. That led police to the four teens involved.

Still, Neconie says it’s unnerving for an attack like this to happen so close to home.

“It’s unnerving, not only that they’re willing to shoot randomly at parked vehicles,” said Neconie, “but there’s also that fear of being shot at while driving a vehicle.”

People say this was the wrong neighborhood to attack. Homeowners set up a neighborhood watch a couple of years ago and everyone keeps an eye out. They say they hope these teens will have to pay for all the damage they’ve caused.

“We keep in touch on Nextdoor app and there’s pretty much an immediate response when something like this happens,” said Neconie. “It’s called restitution. You came to the wrong neighborhood because our neighbors, we take care of each other.”

James says of the four arrested, two of them are 18, including the shooter, and the other two are minors, including the driver. Police haven’t told us who they are.

Some neighbors say they were told if the teens do have to pay for the damage, it could take months for them to get reimbursed.

Residents of Santa Fe Village in northwest Albuquerque say a group of teens drove through their neighborhood, hitting multiple cars with a bb gun. Their message for the suspects — this morning, on @krqe #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/pxtrU2d75A — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) July 2, 2019