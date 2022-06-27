ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, multiple agencies tried to capture a mountain lion that was seen in Albuquerque. A woman reported seeing a large cat, that she thought was a tiger, in her yard.

An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was sent to investigate and realized that it was a mountain lion. New Mexico Game and Fish, Albuquerque Animal Welfare, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD all assisted in trying to catch the mountain lion.

APD used their helicopter and heat sensing technology to help locate the big cat. While game and fish were able to hit it with a tranquilizer, the mountain lion was able to escape.