Multiple agencies conducting arroyo water rescue in Albuquerque

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime is a problem throughout the state but one southeast police chief has had enough. He's written a letter blasting the district attorney's office for offering light prison sentences for all crimes including murder. Roswell Police Cheif Philip Smith sent out an article Monday demonstrating his frustrations with the justice system. His complaint comes after recidivism rates in New Mexico are on the rise.

“Our criminals in this city and, that’s what I’m going to refer to them as their own entity, they do not feel a threat from our judicial system, they say it right to our officers' faces. I’ll be out tomorrow,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith is asking for a change in how criminals are sentenced. He understands there is a backlog of cases in the courts but plea deals are not the answer.

“My detectives, my officers come back after they’ve been in court and they watch all of their hard work get flushed in a low plea or if they’re not even contacted and they find out the case was plead out after they’ve been to court or prior to court it’s a bit insulting,” Chief Smith said.