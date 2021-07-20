Multiple agencies conducting arroyo water rescue in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Department are responding to reports of three people in water going down an arroyo. According to BCFD, two victims were spotted face down, but there hasn’t been confirmation of death. The AFR airboat is currently at the collection pond near Roy Rd. and 4th St.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

