Simulated image of the new project; Photo provided by City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new project has been announced by Albuquerque city officials. A community building will be put in the Santa Barbara-Martineztown Park.

The city has announced a $4 million project for a local park. They will be building a multigenerational facility for young people and seniors. The center will host senior meals and out-of-school programs, contain a computer lab, and be a meeting space.

“The City is committed to expanding families’ access to resources, programming, and spaces for fellowship,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “As one of our city’s most historic neighborhoods, it’s great to see Santa Barbara-Martineztown getting a modern community space that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The building is expected to be 5,000 square feet.

“We are excited to get this project started for the Santa Barbara-Martineztown neighborhood,” said Director of Senior Affairs Anna Sanchez. “This center will offer direct access to services and programs for youth, seniors, and everyone in between.”

The park’s green space, baseball fields, and the historic mural will remain at the park alongside the new center. The center is expected to be completed in 2024.