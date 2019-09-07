Multi-vehicle crash kills 4 near Laguna Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Laguna Police will lead the investigation into a multi-vehicle crash that killed four people on Saturday including two children. The crash closed all eastbound lanes on I-40 at Milepost 117 near Laguna Pueblo for most of the afternoon.

New Mexico State Police confirmed four individuals died in the crash including two adults and two children. The NMSP Crash Reconstruction Unit, as well as a Drone Unit, were at the scene investigating earlier in the day.

All four victims were tribal members. Eastbound I-40 lanes have since reopened however traffic is still backed up as of 7 p.m. and is moving slowly. Commuters are asked to drive with caution.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.