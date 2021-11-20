Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, critically injures 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash involving three cars and a motorcyclist in northeast Albuquerque killed one person and left five others in critical condition, according to officials. Albuquerque Fire Rescue said it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Montgomery and Morris. Click here for the update.

