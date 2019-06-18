Multi-million dollar plan to expand Alameda met with resistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a struggle getting to or from the west side of Albuquerque, especially during rush hour. The city has a plan to help commuters on one stretch of a busy road, but not everyone is on board.

“I’m glad you can hear that because this is 24/7 it seems like,” said Joseph Gutierrez, referring to the humming noise traffic was making.

Gutierrez is fed up. His father Loyola built their house on Alameda decades ago and their once quiet neighborhood has been taken over by traffic.

“It’s constant, zoom, zoom, zoom,” said Gutierrez. “You get some very obnoxious drivers that are wanting to get to Rio Rancho right away or the west side.”

The family said traffic is only getting worse.

“It’s very busy,” said local Shanae Satriana. “I come, I don’t know, maybe once a week, and it’s always pretty jammed packed, so I try to stay away around five o’clock because that’s rush hour.”

To hopefully fix that problem, the state and city want to tweak Alameda, like improving the signal timing for traffic stops from Louisiana to Edith. But perhaps the biggest project would be adding extra lanes in both directions from Louisiana to I-25 and from San Mateo to Edith.

“I think that would be a good idea, especially because of Balloon Fiesta and everyone is coming from Albuquerque to Rio Rancho or Bernalillo,” said Satriana.

However, people who live right off Alameda said they would rather see a new bridge go up or expanding other roads besides Alameda.

“I hope they don’t widen this road, I hope they don’t widen Alameda,” said Gutierrez. “It’s just going to ruin the setting of the valley the way it is now. It will never be the same.”

Another headache adding to the traffic on Alameda is that the city and county haven’t been able to agree on how to fix that stretch. The county oversees part of Alameda, and it’s been resistant to the idea of widening the road in that stretch. KRQE News 13 did reach out to the County Commissioner in that area, Lonnie Talbert, but haven’t heard back.

The total cost for all those projects would be almost $7.4 million. That money would come from both state and city funds. Most of the projects are scheduled to start this year.