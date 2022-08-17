ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric go-karting could be speeding its way into Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Planning Commission is considering an amendment that would turn an empty lot between Top Golf and Revel, just off Montano, into a 97,000-square-foot home for Andretti Indoor Go Karting and Games.

The indoor entertainment facility would feature a multi-level go-kart racing track. Like their six other locations, the facility could also have other entertainment like an arcade, virtual reality, a bar, a party room, and batting cages.

The facility would go in the spot of the old Beach water park. The water park closed in 2005 and the lot has sat empty since. “I would love to see something like a big complex in that area that’s now a big hole in the ground,” said Tim McNamara, co-owner of Elixir Boutique Chocolates, which sits right down the street from the empty lot. “I’m really in favor of anything that brings more people into this area…Our business has grown exponentially with the area. So, we’ve been pretty happy with it.”

The Georgia-based company estimates bringing in about 13,500 customers every week and plan on adding nearly 350 parking spots to accommodate them. The proposed project will go in front of the city’s Environmental Planning Commission on Thursday. If approved, it will go to the city’s Development Review Board for the final sign-off.