ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new multi-family housing project could be coming to the University Heights neighborhood near Girard Blvd. and Lead Ave. People behind the proposal are requesting a zoning change to allow a duplex at the current site to turn into a bigger multi-housing development for families.

Neighbors like Roman Martinez say, with job growth welcoming more residents to the city, he’s all for the development of the multi-family housing project. “Absolutely, I think it’s a great idea, to be honest. I think it’s a great opportunity that they are moving in. Especially with Amazon and Facebook, [and] everybody else coming through, we need the place,” Martinez said.

According to the proposal, the developer with DK Developments New Mexico says the multi-family housing project would serve the community more effectively as opposed to the current single-story home, which is currently sitting vacant. Plans show the project would encourage growth in what the developer calls an area of high demand; being so close to UNM and the Nob Hill area.

According to city documents, two neighbors have raised concerns about the project. Some neighbors say they are ok with the project but do have some concerns about parking. “The only thing that I was concerned about was the public parking, so there’s not much I can complain about. I don’t see any development of expanded roads or anything else much more than you can do,” added Martinez.

The developers have notified nearby property owners residing within 100 feet of the proposed site. The city’s environmental planning commission will vote on this project at their meeting on Thursday.