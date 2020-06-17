Multi-agency Illegal Dumping Partnership strives to maintain a healthy environment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Illegal Dumping Partnership is a multi-agency task force that envisions a clean healthy environment, free of litter, polluting debris, and harmful materials. How exactly is the task force doing this?

Bernalillo County Health Protection Manager Lucas Tafoya discusses how this partnership is making a real difference in the community. “Well it’s just become a bigger problem lately, it’s kind of increased over the last couple years but now with the stay-at-home orders, it’s been a bigger problem,” said Tafoya. “We’re seeing probably double the amount of complaints and the amount of dumping that’s going on out there and it’s not just happening out on the mesa, it’s happening in our backstreets and close to residential properties so it just becomes a hazard to the community, it’s an eyesore. It’s bad behavior that I think the community needs to come to the conclusion that this is not acceptable.”

The Illegal Dumping Partnership includes the City of Albuquerque, Albuquerque Public Schools, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Environment Department, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and PNM. Tafoya explains that many of these properties are dealing with illegal dumping on their land and are using resources to clean up dump sites rather than using them for other purposes.

The partnership is now using social media and outreach materials in order to highlight the dumping issues with the community. If you need to dump items, you are urged to use three public trash drop-off locations in Albuquerque:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center: 6301 Eagle Rock NE (North off I-25 and Alameda to Eagle Rock) Phone number: 505-857-8318 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6301 Eagle Rock NE (North off I-25 and Alameda to Eagle Rock) Phone number: 505-857-8318 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don Reservoir Convenience Center: 117 114th St. SW (West of 98th off West Central Ave.) Phone number: 505-768-3920 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Trailers. No tree limbs in excess of 8 ft. No recyclables accepted.

117 114th St. SW (West of 98th off West Central Ave.) Phone number: 505-768-3920 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Trailers. No tree limbs in excess of 8 ft. No recyclables accepted. Montessa Park Convenience Center: 3512 Los Picaros SE (Rio Bravo West to Broadway, south to Bobby Foster Road) Phone number: 505768-3930 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No recyclables accepted

You can take your excess trash, yard waste, and large items to any convenience center location for $5.25 per load. Centers accept cash, check, Mastercard, Visa, and American Express.

You can also schedule a large item pick-up online or by calling 311 to have items such as couches, chairs, mattresses, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other items removed from your residence.