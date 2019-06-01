Mudd Volleyball Tournament benefits Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Mudd Volleyball Tournament benefiting kids with special medical needs is Saturday, June 1.

The annual event at Rio Bravo and Second Street supports the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. For the first time this year, teens were invited to compete in the Jr. Mudd Volleyball Tournament ahead of Saturday's event.

"We really want to bring more kids out, we're hoping we have more teams signed up next year, it's the first year but we're really excited about it, and they seem to be having a great time," said Monet Silva of Carrie Tingley Hospital.

Organizers say they expect around 7,000 people to turn out for Saturday's event which is free to the public.