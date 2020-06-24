Live Now
M’tucci’s Restaurants creates YouTube channel featuring cooking techniques

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant has created a YouTube channel after their videos of chefs making dishes took off. M’tucci’s Restaurants created weekly meal prep kits for people to make dishes at home during the COVID-19 stay at home orders.

Restaurant partner and chef Cory Grey began demonstrating techniques and steps to finishing the meal online and became a hit. The restaurant group has decided to make the videos a permanent addition.

You can watch their entire library on YouTube and new videos will be added monthly. All three M’tucci ‘s Restaurants will offer to-go and delivery options and the restaurant’s M’tucci’s @ Home program features heat and eat meals at all Albuquerque Albertson’s locations.

