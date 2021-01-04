M’tucci’s Restaurant creates TV dinners during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant industry has really taken a hit because of the pandemic. M’tucci’s Restaurant continues to come up with new innovative ideas to keep their doors open. Their latest idea brings back the classic “TV dinner” concept.

John Haas, managing partner with M’tucci’s Restaurants talked about the idea and why they decided to make these “TV dinners”. He says also says the chef team has created six homemade, locally sourced, fresh TV dinner options. They are available at any of the three M’tucci’s Restaurant locations.

Each meal costs $9 and can be prepared in the microwave or oven in five minutes. The shelf life for the TV dinners is five days. The initial TV dinner offerings include:

Spinach, Roasted Mushroom, Ricotta Cannelloni with Alfredo Sauce

Five Cheese Tortelloni with Angus Beef & Sackett Farms Pork Bolognese Sauce

House Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with Truffled Bread Crumbs

Roasted Herbed Meatloaf, Balsamic-Tomato Sauce, Mashed Potato, Sweet Peas & Caramelized Onion

Porcini & Red Wine Braised Brisket, Creamy Pecorino Polenta, Steamed Broccoli

Chef Cory’s Sackett Farms Braised Pork & Green Chile Stew

M’tucci’s Restaurants has three locations: M’tucci’s Italian at Coors & Montano, M’tucci’s Moderno in Rio Rancho and M’tucci’s Twenty-Five on the Pan American Freeway near Century Rio.

