M’tucci’s provides support to furloughed employees; offers Prep Kitchen kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Times are tough for so many local businesses as the coronavirus outbreak has forced many to close its doors for the time being. This has many businesses getting creative when it comes to keeping their business afloat during these uncertain times.

David Romero spoke with M’tucci’s managing partners John Haas and Austin Leard to discuss the innovative things they are doing for their community as well as their employees. John explains that right away they understood that the situation would be tough for everyone involved but knew that the business could cook and provide food.

The restaurant set up a program that allows employees to pick up a meal every day from one of their locations. Additionally, all tips that are collected from the restaurant’s to-go orders, as well as donations, will soon be distributed to the employees that were furloughed. That amount has reached $20,000.

The restaurant has recently released their M’tucci’s Prep Kitchen kit that are available at its locations and includes all the ingredients needed to create a great meal which are different every week. The kit also comes with instructions and a video on how to create the perfect meal.

M’tucci’s is also caring for first responders at this time through food services. Austin explains that they are contacted by families of first responders who provide them with a budget and they then provide and distribute meals to those who work on the front lines.

View M’tucci’s to-go menu online.