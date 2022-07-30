ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one.

Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. The burglar even caused extensive damage to their H-Vac system. Repairing all of the damages was going to cost them a pretty penny.

That’s why M’Tucci’s Roma is helping them get back on their feet. “M’Tucci’s, we love community outreach but working with this particular organization is very rewarding,” said M’Tucci’s minister of culture, Howie Kaibel.

M’Tucci’s Bar Roma is even extending their hours for the fundraiser. They will be open until midnight Saturday.