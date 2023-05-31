ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winner of M’tucci’s Restaurants’ companywide bartender contest to make the best Manhattan has been crowned. Rome Armijo has won and his signature Manhattan is now on the menu at all M’tucci’s locations.

Armijo has been a bartender at M’tucci’s Bar Roma and has been in the restaurant industry for 25 years. “I love the challenge and creativity that comes with building new cocktails,” Armijo said. “For me, bartending is my career. I love my job, I love everyone I’ve gotten to meet, and everything I’ve gotten to experience over the years because of it.”

Armijo won a trip to Kentucky where he will learn about Woodford Reserve bourbon and its processes.