ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Few details are known at this time regarding a crash between two vehicles on Albuquerque’s westside Saturday afternoon.

KRQE News 13 crews captured video of a car that was rammed into the side of a moving truck on McMahon and Milky Way. Fire damage was also seen at the scene.

The Albuquerque Police Department says no one was seriously injured in the crash and both vehicles were towed.