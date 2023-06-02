ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Parkinson’s Foundation will host ‘Moving Day.’ The Parkinson’s Foundation works to improve life for people with Parkinson’s Disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. One of the ways they do this is through “Moving Day”, an annual fundraising walk.

Nearly one million Americans and 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson’s. About 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year. It is the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer’s.

Parkinson’s Moving Day will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the University of New Mexico. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 11 a.m. The walk is free but they encourage people to donate $100 for a shirt. For more information visit parkinson.org.