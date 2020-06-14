Movies in the Park switches to drive-in setting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may have been a little wet from the rain, but that didn’t stop many families from enjoying a drive-in movie Saturday night. The county hosted its popular Movies in the Park series in the parking lot of the Isleta Amphitheater Saturday night.

It’s normally held at parks but a drive-in event was organized instead due to the pandemic. “We have assigned parking spots every other spot and then they’re given some square footage in front of their cars that we’re calling their ‘porch’ and people are restricted to that,” said Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County.

The event was completely free and available to the first 150 cars. There were even some food trucks on site so families could grab a bite to eat. Next Saturday night, the county will show A Dog’s Journey followed by Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on the June 27.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources