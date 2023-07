ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department has brought back Movies in the Park around the city. This is a free, family-fun event in local parks.

There are two remaining movies scheduled this summer. Jurassic World showing on July 7 at Tiguex Park and Puss in Boots is on July 21 at Altura Park. All movies begin at dusk. People can bring snacks, blankets, and chairs.

For more information visit cabq.gov.