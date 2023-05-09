ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is preparing to host their ‘Movie under the Wings’ Top Gun Maverick event.

The movie will take place in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area Heritage Park on Saturday, June 17. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark. It’s a unique outdoor event where visitors will not only enjoy a 2022 blockbuster but there will be live music beforehand, food trucks, and beers provided by Bombs Away Beer Company.

The June 17, admission may be purchased at the door or in advance here.

