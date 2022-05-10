ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be hosting an outdoor movie event. Visitors will be able to experience an iconic movie and view some historic aircraft.

Movie Under the Wings will take place at the museum’s outdoor exhibit area, Heritage Park. The event will be on June 11 and doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin at dark. Ticket prices range from $7-$15 and can be purchased online or at the door. They will be showing ‘The Goonies‘. Visitors will get a chance to view historic aircrafts such as the B-29 Superfortress, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and many more.

They will also be offering live music, food trucks, and a tour of the museum after hours. They also ask that attendees bring outdoor chairs and leave pets at home. For more information, click here.