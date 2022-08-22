ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new movie by the name of “LaRoy” will begin filming in Albuquerque in late August, a release stated. The movie will be filmed in and around the city. According to the New Mexico State Film Office, “LaRoy” is going to be directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul. The story is about a man who takes a job as a “low-rent hired killer” after falling into despair when his wife cheats on him.

The movie will feature John Magaro and Steve Zahn. John Magaro is known for “First Cow” and “Umbrella Academy,” while Zahn is known for his part in “The White Lotus” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson explained the organization is excited to welcome Zahn and Magaro’s talents. She noted Atkinson’s vision and New Mexico scenery will create a “fun and wild ride” for viewers.

For production, 30 crew members will be employed. Other workers include 24 New Mexico actors and 70 New Mexico background talent.