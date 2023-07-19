ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer vacation nears the end, July is the time when you can enjoy movies at the park.

The city is hosting another Movies in the Park event, taking place this Friday at Altura Park.

They will be screening “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” It’s free to everyone.

This is the second to last movie they will be showing this summer. Visit the City’s website to learn more.