ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a movie night at Balloon Fiesta Park. Movie Mania: Splash into Summer will feature three movies on Friday, June 2. Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies will start at dusk.

“Luca,” “Jaws” and “Aquaman” will all be shown simultaneously at the park. The event is free to attend and there will be food trucks and other vendors at the park. Guests can bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks. Alcohol, glass and pets are not allowed.