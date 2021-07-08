Movie about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos filming in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The creation of an iconic snack will be highlighted in a new movie, shot here in New Mexico. Directed by Eva Longoria, Flamin Hot is the story of how the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos originated.

Richart Montanez, who was a janitor at Frito Lay ended up creating the snack by tapping into his Mexican-American heritage and upbringing, something he said in a recent interview with CBS. “Everything you need to create a spicy flavor is right here, you know, all this stuff. This is home,” Montanez said. “A great idea can come from anywhere, any place, anyone.”

Montanez said he cold-called the CEO of Frito Lay with the idea. The production will employ about 200 local crew members and over 800 background actors. Filming will take place in Albuquerque through August.