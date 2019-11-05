Mouth mobile offers free dental care to local veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Dentists are traveling across the country to make sure veterans receive free care and they’re making a stop in the metro.

Aspen Dental’s Mouth Mobile is traveling to communities where care is not readily available. The vehicle is a 42-foot, fully equipped dental office on wheels.

New Mexico is part of their 18 stop cross-country tour. Officials say most veterans do not receive free dental care.

“The VA won’t cover dental unless they are fully disabled or hurt their mouth in the line of duty. If not, those two things, they don’t get dental care. We have to step up, help them out, get their mouths as healthy as we can,” said Dr. Nav Biraurora of Aspen Dental.

The Mouth Mobile will be at a New Mexico Veterans Memorial until 3 p.m. Tuesday giving free dental care to local veterans.