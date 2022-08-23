ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider.

The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. Live music will be played all day and features music from four different musical acts. The fest features local breweries that people will be sure to recognize. Food trucks will be on-site so no one goes hungry. There will also be vendors and games that the whole family can enjoy. Tickets and more information for the event on August 27 at Loretto Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. can be purchased at mountainwestbrewfest.org