Mountain Lodge sign donated to new Route 66 Visitor Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The planned Route 66 Visitors Center will have another landmark decoration once it opens.

A fire destroyed the Mountain Lodge on Central near I-40 and Carnuel in December of 2013 but the sign was still standing. The new owner of the property donated the sign to the Route 66 Visitor Center, which is being built on west Central.

The property owner said he was going to have the sign demolished but was amazed when he saw the interest people had in it. Officials say they are planning to break ground on the visitor center in the coming months. It will feature a lowrider museum, a taproom, and a drive-in movie area.

