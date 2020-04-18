Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Mountain Lodge sign donated to new Route 66 Visitor Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The planned Route 66 Visitors Center will have another landmark decoration once it opens.

A fire destroyed the Mountain Lodge on Central near I-40 and Carnuel in December of 2013 but the sign was still standing. The new owner of the property donated the sign to the Route 66 Visitor Center, which is being built on west Central.

The property owner said he was going to have the sign demolished but was amazed when he saw the interest people had in it. Officials say they are planning to break ground on the visitor center in the coming months. It will feature a lowrider museum, a taproom, and a drive-in movie area.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞