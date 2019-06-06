Motorcyclists caught on video vandalizing colorful Nob Hill crosswalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque just unveiled new rainbow crosswalks in Nob Hill ahead of this weekend's Pride Parade, and they've already been vandalized.

Caitlin Cano and Jericho Vallano say they were taking pictures at the crosswalks on Central and Morningside on Wednesday when a group of motorcyclists came by and started burning out, leaving tire marks all over the brand-new colorful crossings.

It's unclear how difficult it will be to take the marks off the crosswalk. The city claims they're durable enough to last about 10 years.

The rainbow crossings cost the city $30,000.