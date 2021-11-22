Motorcyclist killed in southwest Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a vehicle on Monday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the crash happened at Central Avenue and Bridge Boulevard.

APD says the motorcyclist was transported to UNM Hospital where they died. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

