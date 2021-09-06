Motorcyclist killed in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcyclist crash in northeast Albuquerque. According to APD, the crash happened Sunday evening at Lomas Blvd. and Louisiana Blvd.

Police say a four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Lomas and was making a northbound turn onto Louisiana Blvd. A motorcyclist was headed westbound on Lomas Blvd approaching Louisiana Blvd. They say the sedan turned in front of the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to t-bone the sedan.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from his bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time but received other significant injuries. The motorcyclist was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition where he later died due to his injuries.

APD says the driver of the sedan remained on the scene and provided statements about the crash. At this time, it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash. APD says speed from the motorcycle and improper driving was a factor for the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing at this time.