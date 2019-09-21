Crash in northwest Albuquerque kills motorcyclist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A motorcycle and truck crashed at the intersection of Coors and Avalon on Friday evening, killing the motorcyclist.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers responded to the crash around 7:48 p.m. where they found a male laying on the ground with a fatal neck wound.

Authorities say through an investigation, they discovered that the victim had been traveling westbound on Central on the motorcycle when he turned on to Coors Boulevard and quickly accelerated. According to police a black truck traveling southbound on Coors to eastbound on Avalon.

Officers say as the truck turned it did not see the motorcyclist traveling north and the motorcycle struck the truck.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.