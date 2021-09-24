Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central Ave. and Wisconsin St.

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Officers responded to Central Avenue and Wisconsin Street Friday evening and found the motorcycle and two trucks that both appeared to be involved.

Story continues below:

The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES