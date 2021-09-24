Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central Ave. and Wisconsin St.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Officers responded to Central Avenue and Wisconsin Street Friday evening and found the motorcycle and two trucks that both appeared to be involved.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.