Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Albuquerque

by: KRQE MEDIA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A motorcycle rider died after a crash in northeast Albuquerque. Police say a car ran a stop sign at San Pedro and Claremont Tuesday afternoon and hit the motorcycle.

The driver in the car was captured after fleeing the scene and police say will be charged with vehicular homicide. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified. Police say a passenger was also found with a gun and detained.

APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will investigate.

