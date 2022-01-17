Motorcyclist hospitalized with head injuries following crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash on the westside of Albuquerque early Sunday morning critically injured a motorcyclist. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 3:27 a.m. the Motors Unit responded to a crash with serious injuries at Coors Blvd. and Hanover Rd. and during an investigation, officers learned that a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Coors Blvd. approaching Hanover Rd.

Authorities state the motorcyclist was in the far right lane and behind an ambulance when the ambulance signaled to turn westbound onto Hanover Rd. The motorcyclist reportedly moved over into the middle lane when a gray Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Coors Blvd. and was in the turn bay to head westbound onto Hanover Rd.

Police state that the driver of the Toyota believed the intersection was clear and turned in front of the motorcyclist causing a t-bone collision with the motorcycle. The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and provided a statement to the primary motor officer.

APD reports the driver of the Toyota was given a sobriety test and it was determined she was not impaired. The motorcyclist received injuries to his head and brain and was transported to UNMH.

The investigation is ongoing. Police report that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.