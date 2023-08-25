ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities responded to a crash in Albuquerque on Friday evening. It involved a fatality.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the Traffic Unit was called to a crash near the intersection of Central Ave NE and Chama St NE. They believe a stolen motorcycle was heading west on Central at a high rate of speed while two pedestrians were crossing the street from south to north.

Authorities stated while in the westbound lanes of Central, one pedestrian was hit by the motorcycle, and the rider was ejected after losing control.

The rider hit a light post on the center median, wasn’t wearing a helmet, and was severely injured on their head, APD reported. Albuquerque Fire Rescue pronounced the rider dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but was reported to be in stable condition.

No charges are pending, and officials believe speeding was a factor in the crash. The motorcycle rider has not been identified.