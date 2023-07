ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning at Louisiana and Copper just north of Central. A call came in just before 6:00 a.m. reporting a crash between a semi and a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist died from their injuries. APD’s Traffic Division is conducting the investigation. No charges have been filed and what led up to the crash is unknown at this time.