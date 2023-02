ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash in Albuquerque. Officials said it killed one person.

According to Albuquerque Police (APD), officers responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle just after 5 p.m.

The crash closed the area near Central and Altez Street for the investigation.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, and he died. APD’s Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.