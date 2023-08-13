ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said one person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a motorcycle crash.

They claimed the crash happened on I-25 northbound between Montaño and Jefferson in northeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, the driver of the motorcycle was merging onto I-25 at a high rate of speed and when he came to the end of the merge lane there was a vehicle there.

APD said the motorcyclist lost control, was separated from the bike, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They believe speed and driver error were factors, and it’s not known if alcohol was involved. There are no charges pending at this time.

APD said two other vehicles crashed trying to avoid the motorcyclist, but there were no additional injuries.