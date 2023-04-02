BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Sunday afternoon, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened on eastbound Alameda at Coors.
All lanes on eastbound Alameda were closed for a couple of hours but have now opened back up.
Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash and if any injuries were reported.