Motorcycle club delivers pizza and PPE to hospital workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local motorcycle club is giving back to our frontline workers during the pandemic.
The Onagers Motorcycle Club dropped off 12 pizzas at University Hospital. They also donated PPE to the COVID-19 unit at the hospital.
“I think they go unappreciated fo rwhat they do. We just wanted to show our appreciation and let them know that we’re there and we’ll do what we can,” said a member of the Onagers. The group is challenging other motorcycle groups to also give back to hospitals.
