Motorcycle club delivers pizza and PPE to hospital workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local motorcycle club is giving back to our frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Onagers Motorcycle Club dropped off 12 pizzas at University Hospital. They also donated PPE to the COVID-19 unit at the hospital.

“I think they go unappreciated fo rwhat they do. We just wanted to show our appreciation and let them know that we’re there and we’ll do what we can,” said a member of the Onagers. The group is challenging other motorcycle groups to also give back to hospitals.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss