Motions denied in separate charge against men accused of shooting UNM athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men charged in connection to the shooting death of a UNM baseball player have lost their fight to dismiss charges in another shooting.

Darian Bashir and D’Angelo McNeal were also charged in a September 2017 shooting along Central after drinking at some bars. Judge Charles Brown denied the arguments from the defense team saying police lied to the defendants during their investigation.

The two are also accused of killing 23-year-old Jackson Weller in February of 2019, also near a bar along Central. That case is also pending.