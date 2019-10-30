Motion filed to detain teen mentions second fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has issued a motion to keep Izaiah Garcia locked up until trial. The 19-year-old is accused of killing Sandia High School student Sean Markey. The motion also suggests he may be connected to a fatal shooting near Bianchetti Park.

According to the motion, the state intends to prove that Garcia fired multiple gunshots outside of a house party on Garcia Street NE on September 29. Sean Markey, 17, who police believe was an innocent bystander, was killed at the house party. The motion says Garcia drove a red Pontiac sedan.

Now, prosecutors say Garcia is connected to another shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Cayla Campos, 21, was shot and killed near Bianchetti Park while playing Pokemon Go.

According to the motion, a young man driving a red Pontiac sedan exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and proceeded to rob young male victims parked in a car near the park. Campos was killed as she tried to drive away after she and her boyfriend witnessed the incident.

The motion also ties Garica to a home near Binahcetti Park.

