ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speaking up. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is a non-profit organization that works to end drunk driving and support victims of this crime.

They are getting ready to have their ‘Honoring Heroes Awards Ceremony’, which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to end impaired driving throughout New Mexico. Each year MADD will send out nominations across the state to highlight those who go above and beyond to end impaired driving. The ceremony will take place on September 22 at Embassy Suites Hotel. To learn more, visit https://madd.org/new-mexico/.