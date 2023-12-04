ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natalie Saiz, accused of child abuse, pleaded not guilty Monday. Saiz is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and bribery of a witness.

In October, police found her five-year-old child with severe bruising on the most of his body. According to a criminal complaint, she told police the child fell off a bed, but a medical examination showed he was “battered head to toe.” Saiz pleaded not guilty to all charges, she is being held behind bars through her trial.