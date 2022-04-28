ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is reaching out to the public after her son was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting a house party in August 2021.

Natasha Quintana does not want any other mother to go through what she’s going through. Her 16-year-old son, Gabriel Zimmerman, was shot and killed at a party August 28th at an apartment near Copper Ave. and Wyoming Blvd., just days before his 17th birthday.

“You don’t want her to feel the pain I feel, and to have to bury your child was the worst thing you’ve ever, ever, ever experienced in your life,” said Quintana, mother of 16-year-old Gabriel Zimmerman.

Quintana says it was a drive-by and her son was standing by the window when shots rang out. She believes it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was, as I see it called, murdered in cold blood,” said Quintana.

The car fled before police showed up. Quintana says her son went to Mountainair High School. She says he was a light in so many people’s lives, an excellent athlete, a good student, and quite the prankster.

“The kid was good at everything he did. He was funny. He was the prankster. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that you know, always remember Gabriel by his pranks,” said Quintana.

Quintana says the party her son was at was advertised on Snapchat and was there because he was going through a rough time. “Gabriel’s dad was murdered a year prior. And Gabriel went through some hard times. And Gabriel kind of lost his way,” said Quintana.

Quintana is frustrated the investigation into her son’s murder hasn’t progressed much. “It’s at the point where I don’t even know where to go anymore because they just give me the same thing every time. It’s nothing new, nothing new,” she said.

Quintana is reaching out to the public hoping someone comes forward with some information. “We can’t just be quiet when these things happen. And if you know something come forward, because not only are you bringing me closure, but you are also saving lives,” Quintana said.

We reached out to Albuquerque police and they say this is still an active case being investigated by their homicide detectives. If you have any information about this shooting you are encouraged to call Albuquerque police.