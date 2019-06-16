Mother facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with child in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Deputies say an Albuquerque mother drove drunk with her child in the backseat. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Coors and Blake Saturday afternoon.

They interviewed 24-year-old Gloria Ponce who they say had blood shot, watery eyes and smelled like alcohol. Ponce later denied sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies found her four-year-old daughter in the car without a seat belt on and say she had flown off her seat during the crash. Ponce is charged with DWI and child abuse.