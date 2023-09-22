ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged 27-year-old Davona Chavez for the shooting that left her seven-year-old son in critical condition Thursday. APD charged Chavez with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, child abuse not resulting in great bodily harm, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in the 8900 block of Lower Meadow Trail, off of Unser Boulevard SW. Chavez told detectives her boyfriend, Marqurion Rodgers, picked her up from work and the two began arguing. She said Rodgers became violent and she gathered family members, retrieved two guns and hid in one of the rooms. She told police she threatened to shoot Rodgers and he advanced toward her. She said she shot one time and hit Rodgers in the leg. The shot went through the leg and hit the seven-year-old. The child was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police found Rodgers down the street with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was playing video games when shot by an unknown person, but police say Rodgers had called 911 and said his girlfriend shot him. Detectives say they found a large amount of drugs and more than $10,000 in cash in the house. Chavez admitted to police the drugs and cash were hers.