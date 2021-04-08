Mother charged in crash that killed 2 children released to pretrial services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother charged in a crash that killed two children will be released from jail. She will be released on the highest level of restrictions. Police say Danielle Ortiz and Alexis Martinez had been drinking before Martinez sped around the Big-I flyover last week and crash on I-25 near Menaul.

Ortiz’s two-month-old son and Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter were killed. Ortiz’s other child was on the floor of the passenger seat and was badly hurt. Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker ruled Ortiz can be released from jail. She will have to wear a GPS tracker and is not allowed to leave her home between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. and not at all on weekends.

The judge ruled she can’t have physical custody of her child but will be allowed supervised visitations. Ortiz will also have to take random drug tests.